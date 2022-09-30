State TV journalist killed while covering military operation on the outskirts of Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia 30 September, 2022 – Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) strongly condemns the bomb attack that targeted Somali National Television (SNTV) journalist, Ahmed Mohamed Shakur alongside security officials during a security operation in Basra town, about 30km north of Mogadishu on Friday 30 September, 2022.

Ahmed Mohamed Shakur, 26, was killed after an improvised explosive device hit him while walking alongside the security officials, a family member and a colleague told SJS. State media also reported the death of Banadir police chief, Farhan Mohamud Adan (known as Qarole) in the same blast on Friday. The chief-editor of SNTV, Abdullahi Qorshe, told SJS that Ahmed, who was based in Balcad town, was embedded with the security forces to cover the ongoing military offensive by the Somali National Army for the state media.

“We are shocked by the tragic loss of journalist and cameraman, Ahmed Mohamed Shakur who was covering for Somali National Television. We condemn the bomb attack that targeted him in the town of Basra, about 30km from Mogadishu this morning. Journalists are civilians and they should not be targeted for telling what is happening on the ground,” SJS Secretary-General, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin said “We mourn with the family, friends and colleagues of Ahmed Mohamed Shakur as we call authorities to help the safety of the journalists as they carry out their professional duties.”

SJS is calling for more protection and safety for journalists covering military operation in the country. We also call for media houses and their journalists to exercise extra caution in the light of the ongoing military operations through the south and central regions.

Ahmed Mohamed Shakur was a young and professional camera-journalist who despite the risks decided to keep the public informed about the Somali army offensive. He becomes the first journalist killed in Somalia this year and brings the total number of journalists killed in the past five years up-to 14.